11 hours ago

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah has charged the staff of the Judicial Service to work diligently and exhibit high levels of professionalism in the discharge of their duties to give hope to the distressed who rely on the courts.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Kasoa High Court, Justice Anin Yeboah underscored the need to have decent courts across the country to help in the resolution of disputes and therefore, admonished the judicial staff to be professional in their dealings.

“I urge the staff to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties and I will want to remind them that most clients who patronise our services are often physically and emotionally distressed and they will need comfort and help as they turn to the courts for justice.”

The Chief Justice also warned the staff against vices such as extortion and urged the public to report any judicial officer who indulges in the act for onward action to be taken.

“Harassments of all forms including the threat and extortion of money from people who come to the court for redress is the cruellest way of treating our own people and I urge the public to stand firm and refuse to yield to the unsanctioned demands of judicial officers and don’t be afraid to report such judicial officers for actions to be taken against them.”

He further disclosed that the Kasoa District Court will later this year be retooled to serve as a child-friendly gender-based court to handle domestic violence cases which are on the rise within the Kasoa enclave.

Source: citifmonline