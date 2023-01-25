2 hours ago

Gifty Twum Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, has revealed that the ongoing rise in student indiscipline in the country's various academic institutions is impeding the government's goal of increasing and improving ongoing infrastructure projects in the schools.

The Deputy Minister, in response to the recent upsurge of student riots and indiscipline behaviors displayed by some senior high school students and many others across the country, admonished students to refrain from such acts because the majority of these behaviors result in the destruction of school property.

Mrs. Gifty Twum Ampofo made the revelation at the time she visited some basic schools in the Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region to donate learning materials to the students as part of an effort to mark my first day at school a few weeks after school reopened.

The Minister reiterated that students' indiscipline in recent times should be of national interest therefore she believes that to find an immediate solution to salvage the situation it beholds on teachers, parents, and religious leaders to collaborate with the Education Ministry to help instill discipline in the students at all levels.

The beneficiary schools include Atukrom Methodist upper primary, Kukurantumi M/A Basic School, New Tafo SDA Basic School and A.M.E Zion Primary, and Anyinasin Methodist School.

The rest were; Anyinasin Presby Kg School, Kukurantumi OPASS Basic School, Kukurantumi Islamic Basic School, and many othereceivedved learning materials such as exercise books, pens, pencils, crayons, sharpeners, and erasers.

She took the opportunity to inspect some GETfund projects in the municipality of which she expressed optimism concerning the work done and pledged that her outfit will ensure the projects are completed and commissioned by the end of the year.

The Abuakwa North Municipal Director of Education, Madam Abena Gyamera described the visit by the minister as encouraging which she said it is in the right direction to address the needs of the schools in the municipality.