As is commemorated every year, this year is no different. The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on its yearly mandate regarding the Citizenship Week celebration has had a week long celebration from May 26 to June 2, 2023.

The celebration was on the sub theme, "30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy and building national cohesion: the role of the Ghanaian Child".

The Adansi Asokwa directorate therefore seized the opportunity to engage some schools within its district with the support of some resource persons.

The resource persons were the social welfare officer of the district assembly, Jeffery Amo-Asare and the environmental officer, Mr. Samuel Waki.

Some of the schools that were engaged include Aboabo No.1 Primary and JHS, Pipiiso primary and JHS, Tewobaabi Primary and JHS, Adiembra A primary and JHS, Adiembra B Primary and JHS.

The rest were Brofoyedru R/C primary and JHS, Brofoyedru Methodist primary and JHS as well as Brofoyedru Islamic primary and JHS.

The resource persons took turns to encourage the pupils to eschew any form of conduct that will make them bad citizens.

They were encouraged to be focused on things that will make them great leaders of the country rather than engaging in activities that will sway them from becoming what they are destined to become in the near future.

Using the constitution, the pupils of the various schools were sensitized to be law abiding as that makes them good citizens of the country.

Meanwhile, the resource persons were backed by the NCCE staff, in the person of Jacqueline Mahu (DD), Francis Arthur (CEO) and Lily Ampofoa Annor (PFO)