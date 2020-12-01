1 hour ago

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stay the polling station after casting their ballots come December 7.

The state institution responsible for the management election in the country, the Electoral Commission (EC), has been educating the electorates to immediately vacate the polling stations after casting their ballots

But, Mr Opoku Prempeh thinks otherwise, to him, the presence of members of the NPP at the elections grounds will prevent the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from stealing ballot boxes from the polling stations.

Speaking on Kokrokoo, a flagship morning show aired on Peace FM and hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi, the Minister said he had picked intelligence that the NDC has hired some people to disrupt the elections by stealing ballot boxes and therefore called the NPP supporters to be vigilant on the election day.

"NPP must be vigilant especially in polling stations that the NPP wins massively because some of our opponents have spurred some people to grab the ballot box and cause chaos for the votes to minimize. So, they should be vigilant not to go home after casting their votes but rather gather ourselves and make a bonfire, and go round it so that we show any person who attempts to steal the ballot box that we're still around," Matthew Opoku-Prempeh said in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.