The Ghana Football Association held a meeting with Officials of all Beach Soccer Clubs at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was to discuss the registration of Beach Clubs in the GFA’s FIFA Connect System and go regularize the registration of all Clubs.

Officials of the Beach Soccer Committee who were also present at the meeting called on the GFA to support the development of Beach soccer Club the country and to help make it a major product of the Association.

GFA General secretary Prosper Harrison Addo informed the Clubs present that a lot of effort must be put into the beach soccer to attractive football lovers.

He intimated that GFA is determined to lead the way and support its new “babies”, Beach Soccer and Futsal in the best way they can.

“The Association is ready to support the Beach Soccer Association through training courses and to fulfil the licensing system.

Officials of Beach Soccer Clubs from the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, Western Region and Volta Region attended the meeting .

The Beach Soccer League is scheduled to kick start later this year after Clubs have been properly registered by the GFA.