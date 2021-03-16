1 hour ago

CEO of J’S Eye to Eye Clinic Ltd, Aflao Mr Jerome Yevugah has donated a large number of first aid supplies to Ghana Beach Soccer Champions Sunset Sports Keta at their base in Keta.

The donation is in fulfilment of a pledge he made to the club after they emerged winners of Africa’s biggest beach soccer club competition, Copa Lagos.

Mr Yevugah during the presentations said he has been impressed with the beach soccer club since the inception of the sport and as a native of Keta, he has also wished to support in some form and expressed delight he’s been able to offer some assistance. He also pledges to continue to supply first aid kits to the team every season.

“This team is our team and as someone from

Keta, I feel I am obligated to offer some form of support and I feel very happy I have been able to do that. We have been following your exploits and you have done well by putting Keta on the African Map”.

“I am hoping with my involvement now, I will keep supporting the team with supplies every season whiles we explore other forms of support”.

Sunset Sports Keta CEO Dzidodo Adjahoe expressed gratitude for the kind gesture as he indicated the supplies to the club is enough to last the entire season.

“This kind generosity is very much appreciated and comes as a major boost to the club as we prepare to go back to camp ahead of the Ghana beach soccer league season. The donation is a very important one and the supplies will be managed well. I am sure this can last the entire season". Adjahoe started

The African Champions currently have the core of their players in the national team camp in preparation for the Afcon doubleheader against Uganda later in March and early April.

The rest of the team will return to training soon to keep shape at their base in Keta.