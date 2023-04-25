3 hours ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has expressed optimism about the future of Beach Soccer in Ghana saying the sport will soon gain grounds and be loved by millions across the country.

He was speaking at the launch of the Beach Soccer Premier League on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the GFA Secretariat headquarters in Accra.

President Simon-Okraku also went on to discuss the competition in more depth outlining what Regions will be represented in the Beach Soccer Premier League.

“So, for the first time, we’re going to have 14 clubs competing in our Premier league and the 14 clubs will come from the Greater Accra Region, Central Region, and the Volta Region and Eastern Region. This sport will soon gain grounds, this sport will soon be played across all regions of the country and this sport will be loved by millions of people. The journey we are talking about starts today.

‘’Soon we will have clubs from all over the Regions also participating in Beach Soccer. It will mark a humble beginning of a new life for Beach Soccer” he added.

In order to help the clubs before the start of the 2022/ 2023 Season the Ghana Football Association will pay an amount of GHc10,000 to each of the 14 participating clubs.

The winner of the League will be paid GHc15,000 with the runner up taking GHc7,000 as prize monies.

The 14 participating clubs include Sunset Sports Keta Beach Soccer Club, Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Sea Sharks Beach Soccer Club, Teshie United Beach Soccer Club and Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club. Others are, Loyoca Beach Soccer Club, Nungua Beach Soccer Club, Dansoman Beach Soccer Club, Cheetah Beach Soccer Club, Ocean Stars Tegbi Beach Soccer Club, Kedzi Beach Soccer Club, Senya Sharks Beach Soccer Club, Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club and Vodza Beach Soccer Club.

The Beach Soccer Premier League will kick start on Saturday 27th May, 2023.

Story: El-Elyon McWilliams