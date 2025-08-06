2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Bono Region has declared a zero-tolerance policy on examination malpractice, following the arrest of eight teachers during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for allegedly aiding candidates to cheat.

The GES is committed to protecting the integrity of the country’s education system and will not tolerate actions that undermine national efforts to provide quality and credible education.

The issue of examination malpractice has been a growing concern in the Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East (BABE) Regions, which are now considered high-risk zones for exam infractions.

According to statistics, in 2022, six Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the region had their exam papers withheld or cancelled by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The figure increased to 10 schools in 2023, and in 2024, 19 out of 37 SHSs recorded at least one subject paper withheld or cancelled due to suspected malpractice.

To address the issue, the Bono Regional Director of Education, Gabriel Antwi, has proposed the formation of School-Level Malpractice Monitoring Committees in every school.

Each five-member committee will be tasked with developing preventive strategies, monitoring exam conduct, and submitting regular reports through District and Municipal Directors to the Regional Education Directorate.

Antwi has also appealed to parents and guardians to play a more proactive role in promoting academic integrity. “We urge parents to support their children by encouraging hard work and honesty, not by facilitating cheating. Education must build character, not destroy it,” he emphasized.

WAEC’s Role

The Regional Controller of WAEC for the Bono Ahafo and Bono East Regions, Lilian Frimpong, has announced that WAEC is intensifying its fight against exam malpractice by enhancing surveillance and public education efforts