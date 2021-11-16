2 hours ago

Municipal Chief Executive for the Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Mr. Simon Kwaku Tetteh on Monday, November 15, 2021, visited the various examination centers in the Municipality to interact with the candidates.

The MCE was accompanied by the Municipal Education Director, Mr. Odoi Kwaku Williams and other Stakeholders.

Addressing the candidates at the various centers, Simom Tetteh indicated the ultimate aim of his visit was to encourage them to write without any fears.

He advised them to go into the exam as serious candidates. He said they should put all other things aside apart from their studies as according to him, this examination will mark a unique turning point in their educational career and their general future.

He also assured them that the free SHS and TVET introduced by Akufo-Addo led administration was awaiting them should they pass this examination.

Hon. Simon Kweku Tetteh wishes all the BECE candidates in his Municipality the best of luck and prayed that they all come out with flying colors.