At the Fosu Gyeabuor Park, Bechem United recorded a 2-0 victory over FC Samartex 1996, with Hafiz Konkoni once again on the scoresheet.

The tall striker put his team ahead in the 23rd minute with a clinical finish.

Despite their best efforts, FC Samartex 1996 were unable to find a way back into the game. In the 79th minute, they scored an own goal, which effectively ended any hopes of a comeback.

Hafiz Konkoni's goal takes his tally for the season to 14 an impressive number, showcasing his importance to the Bechem United team. The victory was a much-needed one for the home team, who have been struggling for form in recent matches.

On the other hand, FC Samartex 1996 will be disappointed with their performance, especially as they had hoped to secure a positive result on the road. The defeat leaves them with plenty of work to do as they look to climb up the Ghana Premier League standings.

Bechem United's 2-0 win over FC Samartex 1996 was a well-deserved victory, and they will be delighted to have secured the three points.