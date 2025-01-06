5 hours ago

Bechem United continued their red-hot form with a convincing 3-0 win over league leaders Heart of Lions at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Dalvin Yeboah opened the scoring for the Hunters on the stroke of halftime, giving the home side a crucial lead before the break.

Emmanuel Abban took center stage in the second half, scoring twice in the 46th and 71st minutes to complete a dominant performance for Bechem United.

The victory marks Bechem United's fifth consecutive win, moving them to fourth place on the table with 29 points.

Despite the loss, Heart of Lions remain at the top with 30 points, maintaining a narrow lead in the title race.