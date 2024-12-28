5 hours ago

The Ghana Premier League fixture between Basake Holy Stars and Bechem United took an unexpected twist on Thursday, as Bechem United failed to show up at the Ampain Sports Arena for the scheduled match.

Bechem United's troubles began a day prior when their team bus broke down, leaving players and officials stranded. Despite efforts to repair the bus, the issue could not be resolved.

Attempts to secure alternative transportation proved unsuccessful due to limited availability during the festive season.

Acknowledging the predicament, Bechem United promptly informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of their transportation challenges and appealed for a postponement.

They also submitted evidence of their hotel bookings to demonstrate their readiness to fulfill the fixture under normal circumstances.

However, the GFA insisted the match proceed as planned, upholding league regulations.

On match day, Basake Holy Stars and the match officials arrived at the Ampain Sports Arena as scheduled. When Bechem United did not appear, the GFA invoked its rules, awarding Basake Holy Stars a 3-0 victory and three points.

This incident highlights the logistical challenges faced by clubs in the Ghana Premier League, especially during busy periods, and raises questions about the flexibility of league regulations in accommodating unforeseen circumstances.