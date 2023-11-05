8 hours ago

Real Tamale United continued their poor run of results in recent matches as they failed to get maximum points and could only share the spoils with Bechem United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

The home team started brightly with Alhassan Mankiyeli making a daring run into the box, but his effort narrowly missed the target.

Bechem United quickly responded with Emmanuel Avornyo delivering a decent pass, but no one was on the receiving end, and the ball went out for a goal kick.

Abdulai Hardi came close to opening the scoring, but his long-range effort was tipped away for a corner.

After the break, Baba Kushibo had a great opportunity to secure the win, but his effort unfortunately struck the goalpost.

Bechem United's defense appeared compact at times, successfully thwarting the home team's attacks, and they ultimately left with a clean sheet.

The match ended in a goalless draw after full time in Tamale.