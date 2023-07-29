2 hours ago

Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, the Public Relations Officer of Bechem United, has stated that they do not anticipate a complete exodus of their top players from the club, despite several players being linked with potential moves away.

Rumors have circulated about the possible departures of key players such as Clinton Duodu, Hafiz Konkoni, and Kofi Agbesimah.

According to Atuahene, teams from Europe and North Africa, as well as a notable Ghanaian club, have expressed interest in these players.

“As the philosophy of the club goes, some of the players will leave and continue their careers elsewhere but it’s not going to be a wholesale of players," he told Citi Sports.

"We are not going to let all our top stars leave the club and bring in other ones. Some will go we have to retain some of them," he added.

However, he emphasized that Bechem United does not expect all their top stars to leave, and there will be a conscious effort to retain some of them.

The club's philosophy acknowledges that some players may seek opportunities to further their careers elsewhere, but the goal is to strike a balance between retaining key assets and introducing fresh talent to the squad.

Atuahene made it clear that there won't be a wholesale departure of players from the team.

During the 2022-2023 BetPawa Ghana Premier League season, Bechem United put up a commendable performance, securing a third-place finish with 54 points.

However, their head coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, left the club at the end of the season to join newly promoted All Nations FC.

As the transfer window unfolds, Bechem United will be closely monitoring the situations of their players while making strategic decisions to maintain a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

The club's supporters will be eager to see how the team shapes up as they continue their pursuit of success in the Ghanaian football landscape.