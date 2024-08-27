14 hours ago

Bechem United have officially re-signed legendary attacker Augustine Okrah ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The club announced the move via social media on August 26, expressing enthusiasm about Okrah’s return.

In their statement, Bechem United highlighted their anticipation for the positive impact Okrah is expected to make on the team’s performance this season.

"We are excited to welcome our dear legend Augustine Okrah to the club. We look forward to seeing him make an impact on the pitch and contribute to our success in the upcoming season,” the club posted on X.

Okrah’s return is viewed as a major boost for Bechem United as they gear up to challenge for the Ghana Premier League title.

With his vast experience and quality, Okrah is anticipated to play a crucial role in leading the team to success in the new campaign.