Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have completed their first transfer of the season with the acquisition of towering center back Samuel Osei Kuffour .

The 19 year old has signed for the Ahafo Region based side on a three year contract and will hope to stake a claim for himself in the first team.

He joins the Ghana Premier League side from Kumasi-Tafo based Colts side Young Vipers where he starred for the lower tier side.

The youngster will be hoping to form a rock solid partnership with Kofi Agbesima who was an ever present for the Bechem side.

Bechem United finished the just ended season in the 11th position and at times battled relegation and will want to start their preparations for next season very early in order to finish well in the coming season.