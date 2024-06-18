4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League club Bechem United has lodged a complaint with FIFA against Tanzanian giants Young Africans for failing to fulfill the transfer fee agreement for winger Augustine Okrah.

Augustine Okrah, known for his stellar performances in the Ghanaian top-flight, was transferred to Young Africans during the January window for a reported fee of USD $120,000.

However, Young Africans have only paid USD $20,000 for the International Transfer Certificate (ITC), leaving a balance of USD $100,000 outstanding.

In addition to the unpaid transfer fee, Young Africans allegedly owe Okrah additional sums including signing-on fees, salaries, and winning bonuses, which were promised but remain unpaid.

This dispute escalates as Okrah, formerly of Asante Kotoko, now considers reporting Young Africans to FIFA for their failure to honor financial obligations.

This is not the first time Young Africans have faced such allegations, having previously encountered similar issues with another former Bechem United player, Hafiz Konkoni.

Failure by Young Africans to settle their debt could result in sanctions from FIFA, underscoring the serious consequences of failing to comply with transfer agreements.