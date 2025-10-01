4 hours ago

A 90th anniversary celebration of the Apostolic Church of Ghana at Koforidua Jackson Park was abruptly disrupted last Sunday when a swarm of bees descended on the congregation, leaving several worshipers injured.

The sudden invasion caused panic among church members and guests who had gathered for the milestone event.

Multiple people were stung, including a community police officer who attempted to rescue a child caught in the chaos.

A woman and her young child, who suffered severe bee stings, were rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital for treatment.

Emergency teams acted swiftly to fumigate the venue, dispersing the bees and restoring calm.

Despite the intervention, the incident has raised questions about the recurring history of strange disturbances at Jackson Park during major religious gatherings.

Residents and frequent visitors to the park recall previous unexplained episodes that disrupted church activities, though not always involving bee attacks.

For many, Sunday’s incident adds to growing speculation about why the park appears prone to such occurrences.

Jackson Park, one of Koforidua’s most prominent open spaces, is a popular venue for rallies, crusades, festivals, and political events.

Over the years, it has hosted large gatherings without incident, but episodes like Sunday’s continue to stir public curiosity and anxiety.