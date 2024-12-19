5 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, has expressed disappointment over the party's defeat.

He noted that leading up to the election, all signs pointed to an NPP victory, with strong evidence from visits to 276 constituencies.

However, on election day, voter turnout was unexpectedly low, which he believes contributed to the loss. He described the situation as disappointing, given the party's efforts.

Bawumia emphasized that the cause of the defeat—low voter participation—had been identified.

Moving forward, the NPP will work to understand why supporters failed to vote and find solutions to ensure better turnout in future elections.