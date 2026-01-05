1 hour ago

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced two armed robbers to a combined 40 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for their involvement in a violent home robbery in the Ashanti South Region.

The convicts, 19-year-old Francis Opong and 35-year-old Francis Nyamekye, aka Amearo, were found guilty of the armed robbery, which occurred in January 2024 at the residence of a small-scale miner.

According to the Deputy Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, ACP Cephas Arthur, the duo forcefully entered the victim’s home, making away with a pump-action gun, GH¢2,000, a mobile phone, and eight pams of gold.

Following thorough investigations, the suspects were arrested, prosecuted, and ultimately convicted. Opong was sentenced to 15 years, while Nyamekye received 25 years, both to be served with hard labour.

ACP Arthur described the convictions as a clear warning to criminals and reaffirmed the Police Service’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the region.