8 hours ago

KV Mechelen has officially parted ways with 19-year-old Belgian-born Ghanaian midfielder Dirk Asare, announcing his release and making him a free agent.

The talented youngster, son of former Okwahu United and Ghana U-20 star Nana Asare, has been a prominent figure in Belgian football circles for several years.

Asare began his professional journey with Lommel United's youth club in 2010, where he spent four formative years before moving to KVC Westerlo.

At Westerlo, he continued to develop his skills until 2018, when he joined KV Mechelen's youth setup.

During the 2023/24 season, Asare impressed with 16 appearances across various competitions for KV Mechelen, demonstrating his versatility and potential in midfield.

Despite his departure, Transfermarkt values him at 50,000 euros, underscoring his worth in the transfer market.

As a free agent, Asare now looks forward to exploring new opportunities in his career.

His blend of experience, skill, and youth makes him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking to bolster their midfield options.

Asare's release from KV Mechelen marks a new chapter in his football journey, where he aims to continue his progression and make an impact at his next club.