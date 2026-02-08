9 hours ago

Three Ghanaian internationals will take centre stage in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League on Sunday, 8 February, when Royal Union Saint-Gilloise host RAAL La Louvière at the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels.

The fixture carries a distinct Ghanaian flavour, with Mohammed Fuseini Gadafi lining up for Union Saint-Gilloise against compatriots Jerry Afriyie and Majeed Ashimeru of La Louvière. For Ashimeru, the match could be particularly special, as he is in line to make his debut in the club’s green and white colours.

All three players have been part of the Black Stars setup in recent times and will be keen to make a strong impression, not only for their clubs but also with an eye on future international selection. Performances in Europe’s top leagues often weigh heavily in national team decisions, and Sunday’s encounter offers a perfect platform to stand out.

Union Saint-Gilloise will look to make home advantage count as they push for valuable league points, while La Louvière arrive determined to spoil the party and continue their own ambitions this season.

Beyond the league implications, the match promises a compelling sub-plot, Ghanaian pride on Belgian soil as Fuseini, Afriyie and Ashimeru seek to shine in front of fans and, perhaps, the watchful eyes of the Black Stars’ technical team.