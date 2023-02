1 day ago

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reconstituted the Hajj Board, with the Presidential Coordinator for Zongo Development, Mr Ben Abdallah Banda chairing the Secretariat.

Mr Abdallah Banda takes over from veteran politician Sheikh I.C. Quaye, who chaired the board for six years.

The Secretariat of the Hajj Board has also been reconstituted, and it is being led by Alhaji Farouk Hamza as Executive Secretary.

The new compositions are as follows:

HAJJ BOARD

1.Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda- Chairman

2.Habib Iddrisu - Member

3.Hajia Safia Mohammed - Member

4.Chief Saddique Jimala III - Member

5.Sheikh Amin Bonsu - Member

6.Alhaji Inusah Amadau - Member

7.Osumanu Yunusah

8.Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed - Member

9.Seidu Zakaria - Member

10.Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomda - Member

11.Alhaji Musah Akambonga - Member

12.Hajia Azara Haroun - Member

HAJJ BOARD SECRETARIAT

13.Alhaji Farouk Hamza - Executive Secretary

14.Ibrahim Adjei - Member

15.Ahmed Abu - Member

16.Ahmed Tijani - Member