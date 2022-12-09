31 minutes ago

A message on A Plus' Facebook page reveals that the bench warrant issued for Afia Schwarzenegger's arrest had been revoked.

He wrote, "Bench warrant for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger has been revoked by the trial judge according to her lawyer."

The actress/comedian went into hiding after the Tema High Court issued a bench warrant for her arrest for slandering Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the NPP's Ashanti Region Chairman.

Afia Schwarzenegger was taken to court on July 14, 2022, after declaring in public that she had an affair with Chairman Wontumi and had been seeing him for months.

The matter was sent to court and Afia Schwar was invited for the case but all efforts to meet Afia was not successful.

Chairman Wontumi asked the court to restrain Afia Schwarzenegger from talking about him making reference to the affairs and dating matter but Afia did not go accordingly.

Later, Afia spoke about the case on United Showbiz, despite it being before the court.

As a result, Chairman Wontumi filed a contempt suit against her along with Nana Ama McBrown (Host of the Show), Kwame A Plus (Panelist), Mr. Logic (Panelist) and Fada Dickson (Managing Director of Despite Media) for making pronouncement on the alleged defamatory case.

Afia is to spend 10 days in jail per the sentence delivered by the judge as McBrown, A Plus and Logic were fined GH¢60,000 each (5,000 penalty units).