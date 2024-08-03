6 hours ago

Ghana's Benjamin Azamati secured his place in the semifinals of the men’s 100m event on Saturday morning at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic games .

Competing in heat 1, Azamati clocked an impressive time of 10.08 seconds, finishing just behind Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson.

Thompson, who took the first position with a remarkable time of 10.00 seconds, set the pace for the race.

His explosive start and consistent acceleration left the audience in awe, as he maintained a slight lead over Azamati throughout the sprint.

Azamati’s performance was equally commendable. With a strong finish, he demonstrated why he is considered one of the top contenders in the competition.

His technique and determination were evident as he powered through the track, securing his well-deserved spot in the semifinals.

His time of 10.08 seconds not only reflects his skill but also sets him up as a formidable competitor in the upcoming rounds.

As the semifinals approach, Ghana will be keeping a keen eye on Azamati. Fans and analysts will be watching to see if Azamati can surpass his previous performance and challenge for the top spot.