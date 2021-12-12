29 minutes ago

Black Stars and Yeni Malatyaspor striker Benjamin Tetteh was on the scoresheet for his side Yeni Malatyaspor in big defeat to Alanyaspor at home on Sunday afterniin in the Turkish Superlig.

The striker was on hand as he scored one of the goals in his side's 6-2 defeat to Alanyaspor in the big mauling.

Malatyaspor opened the floodgates in the 4th minute as French winger Rayane Abid scored the opener after being set up by Mounir Chouair.

The away side equalized ten minutes after the opening goal with Senegal international Famara Dieudhiou converting from the spot to make it 1-1.

Former Dreams FC striker Benjamin Tetteh who has been in good form this season restored his side's lead in the 17th minute before Brazilian midfielder Davidson made it 2-2 for Alanyaspor.

Emre Akbaba scored in the 33rd minute to put Alanyaspor in front for the first time in the game.

Joao Novais, another goal from Dieudhiou and Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar in the second half sealed the massive victory for Alanyaspor.

Benjamin Tetteh has now scored six goals for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Superlig and is expected to be named in Ghana's AFCON squad.