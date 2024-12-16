1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea and Aduana FC played out a goalless draw in an intense Bono derby clash at the Golden City Park on Saturday.

Despite the absence of goals, both teams showcased their attacking intent in an entertaining encounter.

Chelsea came closest to breaking the deadlock with several near misses, while Aduana’s defense remained resolute, frustrating the home side throughout the match.

The result leaves Chelsea steady in 7th position on the league table, while Aduana FC, with just a point separating them from the relegation zone, face increasing pressure to turn their season around.