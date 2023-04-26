10 minutes ago

At the Golden City Park – Berekum Chelsea came from behind to beat Kotoku Royals 2-1 courtesy of goals from Kalo Ouattara and Patrick Kofi Ansu. Mohammed Zakari gave Kotoku Royals the lead inside 13 minutes but Kofi Ansu Patrick scored the winner inside added time after Kalo Ouattara’s equalizer.

Elsewhere in Accra – Legon Cities breathed new life into their push against relegation with a gusty display against Accra Lions at the El Wak stadium. The Royals scored in either half of the game through Kofi Kordzie and Ebenezer Amegah. Kordzie scored the opener in the 35th minute before Amegah added the second goal inside 46 minutes.

The game at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex between King Faisal and Bechem United ended goalless.