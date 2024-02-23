2 hours ago

Ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations, Berekum Chelsea's captain, Zakaria Fuseini, has reaffirmed his commitment to guiding the club to victory in the domestic top-flight competition.

With the league set to resume, Berekum Chelsea is preparing for a significant fixture against Bibiani Goldstars at Duns Park on Sunday.

The club concluded the first round of the Ghana Premier League in the sixth position, having secured 27 points from 8 wins, 3 draws, and 6 defeats in the initial 17 games.

Fuseini, a former Black Meteors defender, has underlined his determination to build upon the team's performance from the first round and make a substantial contribution towards clinching the league title by the end of the season.

"My personal target is to improve upon my performance in the first round and to aid the team in achieving the ultimate goal, which is winning the league," in an interview with Footballghana.com.

As the second round commences, Fuseini's leadership qualities and unwavering commitment will be pivotal factors in Berekum Chelsea's quest for the coveted league title.

With his sights set on success, Fuseini's influence on the pitch will be crucial in guiding his team to glory.