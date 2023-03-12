2 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea inflicted another defeat on Struggling Legon Cities in their match day 21 clash at the Berekum Golden City Park on Sunday afternoon.

A solitary goal from Fravien Kongoza in the 36th minute of the game was enough to hand the home side all three points.

The defeat has now pushed Legon Cities into the relegation zone as they have failed to win any of their last four matches.

Berekum Chelsea dominated the game for long spells and only their profligacy in front of goal denied them more goals.

The first ended 1-0 but Legon Cities returned from the break as if they were possessed as their huffed and puffed in vain for the equalizer.

Berekum Chelsea is now seventh with thirty-one points, moving two places up after the victory.