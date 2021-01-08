3 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea has parted ways with former Hearts of Oak player and Assistant coach Michael Hesse Odamten as their head coach.

Hesse Odamten was named coach of Berekum Chelsea in October last year after signing a two year contract with the club but barely four months after his appointment he has parted ways with the club.

The former Hearts legend replaced the long serving Randolph Armah who left the club last year.

Odamten is a CAF license A holder and worked briefly with his former side Hearts although not in an official capacity before joining the Bibires.

He has wealth of experience having been a coordinator of the Aspire Academy in Qatar and having had stints with Cheetah FC and Sporting Mirren FC.

Odamten who has a lot of passion for youth development has in the past served as the development coach for the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA).

