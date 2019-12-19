4 hours ago

Ex- Asante Kotoko defender has rejoined Berekum Chelsea on a 2 year permanent deal, after leaving the the Golden City Park.

Ahmed played for Kotoko between 2015 and 2017 after returning from Al-Shaola in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Adams , who has signed a two-year deal for the Bibires sees it as a great feeling to be back.

The Official Twitter handle confirmed the signing of Adams.

Ahmed Adams IS BACK! 🤩

The defender returns to #Bkcfc after a long spell with @AsanteKotoko_SC and 📝 ✍🏾 on a permanent deal.

Welcome Back to the Bibires! 🆙🆙 Ahmed Adams.