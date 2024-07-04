3 hours ago

Zakaria Fuseini, captain of Berekum Chelsea, has expressed his eagerness to pursue opportunities to play abroad. The 26-year-old defender, who started his professional career with Berekum Chelsea, remains committed to advancing his career beyond Ghana.

Fuseini, who had a loan stint with Spanish lower-tier club San Fernando CD during the 2021/22 season, returned to his parent club after his loan expired.

In a recent interview with Bryt FM, he highlighted his aspiration to secure another international move.

"Everyone wants to attain greater heights in their career, so when the opportunity comes for me to move abroad, I will grab it just as any other player in the local scene.

Moving abroad is one of the things I am seeking," Fuseini stated.

He acknowledged the nature of his profession and expressed his readiness to make a move if a favorable offer arises.

"This is our job and it is about seasons, so when there is a good offer for me and I’m given the chance to leave by my club, I will do so.

And if the offer is not good for me and the club and I’m told to stay, I will accept it because I am still under contract."

Fuseini played a crucial role in Berekum Chelsea's recent Ghana Premier League campaign, where the team finished third.

He made 31 appearances, showcasing his solid defensive skills and proving to be an indispensable asset for the Bibires.