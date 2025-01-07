4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, has been elected as the 1st Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s 9th Parliament. His nomination, put forward by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader.

In addition, the Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has been elected as the 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, a position he has held since January 2021.

Bernard Ahiafor, a seasoned lawmaker from the Volta Region, has represented Akatsi South since 2013. A practising lawyer by profession, Ahiafor is highly regarded for his expertise in legal matters.

He has served on several key parliamentary committees, including the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

His vast experience in parliamentary procedures and legal affairs is expected to significantly enhance his role as 1st Deputy Speaker.

The election of the Deputy Speakers followed the official inauguration of the 9th Parliament, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Parliament House in Accra.

Earlier, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, re-elected as Speaker of Parliament, was sworn into office by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Bagbin, who had previously served as Speaker during the 8th Parliament, was re-nominated by the NDC and received overwhelming support from Members of Parliament. His re-election as Speaker is viewed as a key moment in Ghana’s democratic development, as he continues to provide experienced leadership to the House.

Following his swearing-in, Speaker Bagbin presided over the oath-taking ceremony for the 275 Members of Parliament-elect, excluding the representative from the Ablekuma North constituency. The ceremony, attended by family, friends, and dignitaries, marked the beginning of a new legislative era.

With the NDC emerging as the majority party in the 2024 elections, securing 183 of the 276 seats in Parliament, the party retained its leadership team for the 9th Parliament. The NDC’s leadership for the new session includes: