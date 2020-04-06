2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak icon and Black Stars player Bernard Don Bortey has set his sights on the Black Stars coaching job as he brings to an end a fulfilling but storied career full of tales and drama.

The humble lion as he is fondly referred to announced that he is hanging his boot after starring for the likes of Gapoha, Hearts and Aduana Stars briefly domestically.

A talented player but was always engulfed in one controversy or the other with many believing he was a local champion as his talents were only evident during Kotoko vs Hearts games and did'nt have any meaningful career outside Ghana.

"I don’t regret playing football, trust me, Bernard Dong Bortey will one day coach the Senior National Team (The Black Stars)," he told Sikka Sports.

The stylist winger played for Al Wasl FC of the United Arab Emirates, Bnei Sakhnin of Israel, Vietnamese side CLB Song Lam and The Panthers of Equatorial Guinea in a series of brief, unsuccessful stints abroad.

He won four league titles with Hearts of Oak as well as the CAF Super Cup and the Confederation Cup in 2001 and 2004.

Bortey had 27 caps for Ghana and was the joint top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in 2002 with 18 goals.