In a crucial penultimate match of the Ghana Premier League season, Bernard Kesse's second-half strike ensured a 1-0 victory for Accra Lions over Dreams FC.

Kesse's goal came after he skillfully fired past goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi from inside the box, breaking the deadlock in a tightly contested game.

Accra Lions started the match with intent, coming close to scoring early when Dominic Amponsah's cross almost led to an own goal.

Dreams FC responded with a freekick opportunity at the edge of the Accra Lions' box, but Issah Aziz's shot was blocked by the wall.

The hosts had another near miss when a swift play on the left resulted in Mohammed Yahaya setting up David Oduro, whose cutback found Seidu Sadat. Sadat's strike, however, narrowly missed the target.

Just before halftime, John Antwi's header from an Eric Danso cross was comfortably saved by Accra Lions' goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

The second half saw Accra Lions increase their pressure, with Dominic Amponsah hitting the post early on.

Their persistence paid off on the hour mark when Bernard Kesse, after a well-coordinated move on the left, received a pass in the box and calmly slotted the ball into the net with his left foot.

Accra Lions almost doubled their lead immediately after, but Yahaya's poor first touch squandered the chance. Dreams FC fought back, pushing for an equalizer, but they were denied by a superb save from Afful with five minutes remaining.

In the dying moments, Accra Lions had one more opportunity to extend their lead through Abdul Shakun, but the winger failed to capitalize.

The match ended 1-0, securing a vital win for Accra Lions and leaving Dreams FC without any points from the encounter.