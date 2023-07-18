34 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has begun his pre-season training with his new club, Al-Tai, in Saudi Arabia. The 28-year-old joined Al-Tai after his contract with Turkish side Kayserispor expired.

Mensah started his training with individual sessions and gym work, and he is eager to integrate with the rest of the squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Having previously represented Ghana at the international level and played for Atletico Madrid, Mensah signed a 2+1 year contract with Al-Tai.

After spending four seasons with Kayserispor, Mensah bid farewell to the Turkish club on June 5, 2023. While there were potential moves to Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar SC in Qatar, Mensah opted for a football adventure in Saudi Arabia by joining Al-Tai.

During his time in Turkey, Mensah enjoyed success while on loan at Besiktas, where he won the Turkish league title and the Turkish Cup.

With 91 appearances for Kayserispor, Mensah showcased his skills by contributing 16 goals and 15 assists, making a significant impact on the team's performance.

Mensah's career gained momentum in 2015 when he caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, joining from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes for a fee of six million euros. Although he didn't meet expectations at Atletico Madrid, he gained valuable experience through loan spells at Getafe CF, Kasimpasa, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Having established himself in Turkey, playing for clubs like Besiktas, Kasimpasa, and Kayserispor, Mensah is now eager to make his mark at Al-Tai in Saudi Arabia.

He will have an opportunity to feature in their upcoming friendly match against Slovenian side AEK Larnaca on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as he looks to contribute to the team's success in the new season.