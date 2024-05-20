2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah's outstanding performance for Al Tai against Al-Fateh has earned him a coveted place in Sofascore's Saudi Pro League Team of the Week.

Mensah's stellar display played a crucial role in Al Tai's 3-1 victory over Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium.

The match saw Al-Fateh take an early lead in the 3rd minute, but Al Tai swiftly responded with an equaliser in the 11th minute, courtesy of Robert Bauer's header.

In the second half, Mensah's impact became more pronounced, especially after Al-Fateh's Ali Al Zubaidi was sent off, giving Al Tai a numerical advantage.

Mensah's defining moment came in the 82nd minute when he rose highest in the box to score a decisive header from a corner, securing the win for his team.

His impeccable timing and technique showcased his prowess in the air and his ability to influence crucial moments in the game.

With this victory, Al Tai sealed a 3-1 win, with Mensah's performance rightfully earning him recognition in Sofascore's Team of the Week.

Mensah's contributions throughout the season have been significant, with 14 goals and one assist in 28 appearances, highlighting his consistency and impact on Al Tai's successes.