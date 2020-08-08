3 hours ago

Kayserspor star Bernard Mensah can be successful at Galatasaray, coach Robert Prosinečki has said.

The Ghanaian is being chased by many clubs within and outside Turkey, but the Kayserspor coach believes his midfielder can settle at Galatasaray.

"Kayserspor will decide Mensah's decision," he said.

"I know that it is on the agenda of big clubs and I think it can play there.

"I do not know which team will be transferred and Kayserispor will make the final decision. I think you can be successful in Galatasaray."

Galatasaray have expressed keen interest in the 25-year-old midfielder amid competition from other clubs across Europe.

Turkish side Kasimpasa have made €2.8m offer for the in-demand Ghanaian midfielder, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively.

Thus far, their bid is more than any club have offered for Mensah, who is set to depart Kayserispor after an excellent campaign.

Besiktas and Galatasaray are the other Turkish clubs to have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the talented player.

Kasimpasa submitted their bid recently and are still awaiting a response from Kayserispor.

Kayserispor have all but conceded they will lose their key player this summer but want a good deal. They value Mensah at €3.6 million.

Mensah was in great form in the just-ended campaign, scoring five goals and provided eight assists in his 23 league appearances.

His contract with Kayserispor expires in 2022. The 25-year-old initially joined the Turkish side on loan from Atletico Madrid for 2018/19 season.

He played a total of 28 games and scored four goals. Kayserispor redeemed Mensah's buying option in May 2019.