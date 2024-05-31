3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has capped off a stellar season in the Saudi Pro League, emerging as the third most successful dribbler at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid star showcased his talent in his debut season in the Gulf nation, establishing himself as one of the standout performers in the SPL.

Mensah's contributions were notable, with an impressive tally of 14 goals and two assists in 30 appearances for Al Tai.

His adeptness at dribbling further solidified his status as one of the league's most captivating players, surpassing renowned football icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr.

Amongst his peers, only two players outperformed Mensah in successful take-ons. Lucas Zelerayan of Al Fateh topped the charts with 147 successful dribbles, closely followed by Alan Saint-Maximin of Al Ahli with 146.

Mensah secured an impressive third place, tallying 139 successful dribbles throughout the season.

His exceptional performances have not gone unnoticed, as Mensah has drawn interest from several top clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Despite retiring from international football in 2021, Mensah has yet to determine whether he will make a comeback to represent the Black Stars.

His outstanding displays in the Saudi Pro League undoubtedly affirm his stature as a formidable talent in the world of football.