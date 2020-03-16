1 hour ago

Bernard Mensah was the hero and the villain at the same time on Sunday as his side beat Yeni Malatyasporn 2-1 on Sunday.

The midfielder made 2 assists in the Malatyaspor match, and also missed a penalty kick that would have made the results safe for his side.

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Mensah of Kayserispor said that the victory in Malatyaspor match was important.

Kayserispor, who defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 in the match played at Kadir Has Stadium without audience, is experiencing the joy of victory.

Bernard Mensah, who could not score a penalty in the match but made two assists, said, “It would be very different if I turned the penalty into a goal. I'm sorry I couldn't kick the penalty. But the important thing was that we won. "

Ghanaian footballer, in relation to the competition, said, "We were in the first half. We took control of the game. We lost the game in the second half. We have to handle this. We made simple pass mistakes in the second half. But in the end we won. We need to increase the wins to reach the goal. We will collect and score points to stay in the cluster. ”

VIDEO BELOW: http://