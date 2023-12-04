3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has earned a nomination for the November Player of the Month award in the Saudi Pro League.

The former Kayserispor star, now playing for Al Tai, will be contending for the accolade against Cameroon's Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

Mensah has been in exceptional form since joining Al Tai, contributing nine goals in 13 matches, with five of these goals coming in the month of November.

The 29-year-old has been a standout performer for his team, showcasing his skills and goal-scoring prowess.

In November, Al Tai secured two victories, had one draw, and suffered one defeat.

The competition for the award is expected to be intense, considering the impressive performances of both Mensah and N'Koudou during the month.

The winner of the November Player of the Month will be determined through fan voting in the Saudi Pro League.