3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah is set to pocket a mammoth annual salary of €1.7 million per year at his new Saudi Club Al-Tai.

The 28-year-old midfielder has made a move to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Tai after his contract with Turkish side Kayserispor expired.

Mensah, a former international player for Ghana and a previous member of Atletico Madrid, signed a 2+1 year contract with his new club.

After spending four seasons with Kayserispor, the 28-year-old midfielder bid farewell to the Turkish club on June 5, 2023.

Mensah had been linked with potential moves to Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar SC in Qatar, but he ultimately decided to embark on a football adventure in Saudi Arabia by joining Al-Tai.

During his time in Turkey, Mensah achieved notable success while on loan at Besiktas, winning the Turkish league title and the Turkish Cup.

He made a total of 91 appearances for Kayserispor, showcasing his skills with 16 goals and 15 assists, which greatly contributed to the team's performance.

Mensah's football career gained momentum in 2015 when he caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, securing a transfer from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes for a fee of six million euros but he never lived up to the hype and was shipped out after successive loan spells.

However, limited playing time at Atletico Madrid led to loan spells at Getafe CF, Kasimpasa, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

The midfielder forged a stable career in Turkey where he played for the likes of Besiktas, Kasimpasa and Kayserispor.