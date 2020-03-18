23 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has hit out at the Turkish Football Federation about their decision to allow football continue despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Major leagues in Europe have been suspended due to the deadly corona virus but the league in Turkey is currently on going with matches played last weekend behind closed doors.

The Turkish FA is adamant matches will go ahead as planned this weekend with Mensah's Kayserispor traveling to play Fernabahce on Friday night.

He is not the first person to complain as K.P Boateng's coach at Besiktas Fatih Terim has also complained bitterly about the decision to continue playing football at this time of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

While Trabzonspor's John Obi Mikel had his contract terminated by the club after complaining about playing football during these deadly times.

The Ghanaian midfielder posted his frustrations on his twitter handle.

“Life is the most important thing on earth .. this is serious thing happening and they still insist to continue do they really care about us ?.

