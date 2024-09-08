10 hours ago

Bernard Anbataayela Mornah has been elected as the flag bearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC) for Election 2024.

He beat David Apasera who led the PNC to Election 2020 by polling 1,138 votes as against 216 by Apasera, in the two-horse race.

The first ever decentralised congress which took place across the country on Saturday, September 7 2024 was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The Greater Accra election was initially threatened by a “no money, no vote” chant by the 490 delegates who wanted their transportation fare and allowances to be paid before voting commenced for fear of being shortchanged.

It took some party bigwigs to calm them down and assured them before they rescinded their decision.

The chant and the late arrival of EC officials dragged the voting process into the evening.

Mornah, a managing partner of Ndaana Ghana Ltd, Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Savanah Ltd, rallied Ghanaians especially the youth to help end the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) dominance in the country’s political space.

“Our plight is the same, hence our fight must be the same,” he told Congress after being declared winner.

He said the fight was to restore confidence in the Ghanaian people that they could build Ghana together and free it from the hands of NDC and NPP, who he described as internal enemies and the external enemies who do not want the country to prosper.

“Let us celebrate tonight in modesty and get to work tomorrow. Ghana needs a new leader in the person of Bernard Mornah. Bernard Mornah offers a new direction for all Ghanaians,” he said,

Other winners

Other officers who won on the day were Esther Osei Darko as national women organiser; Asaki Samson Awingobit

as the new chairman; Mark Owusu as the national youth organiser; Abass Nuhu as national organiser and Ishaq Awudu as General secretary.