1 hour ago

The last few weeks has been very difficult for former Ashantigold midfielder Bernard Morrison but he has finally sealed his dream move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

He has signed a two year contract with the Tanzanian league and FA Cup Champions from fierce rivals Young Africans.

Morrisons move to Simba was characterized by a lot of agitation and acrimony but has finally got his wish.

The Ghanaian forward is Simba's first summer acquisition as they prepare a formidable squad for next seasons CAF Champions League.

He was in a lot of stunts and charades before sealing the deal as he walked of the pitch in a FA Cup semi final game against his new team with his old side.

Morrison was also arrested by police in Tanzania for allegedly possessing drugs among others.

The talented forward has in the past played for South African giants Orlando Pirates,AS Vita Club and Motemba Pembe.