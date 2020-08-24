4 hours ago

President of Tanzanian side Young Africans(YANGA), Mshindo Msolla has stated that new Simba SC recruit Bernard Morrison remains their player.

The Ghanaian midfielder left for fierce rivals Simba SC under controversial circumstances with YANGA claiming that the player is still contracted to them.

They have resorted to seeking redress with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) about the what they term illegal signing of the Ghanaian midfielder.

On Saturday, the midfielder was paraded in front of supporters of Simba SC during the club's annual Simba Day celebrations at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“What we want is justice. If CAS will rule that he (Morrison) is our legal player, then Simba (his current club) will be required to follow right procedures to sign him and not what they recently did,” Msolla said.

The two clubs are fierce rivals and Young Africans is pissed their prized asset has ditched them for Simba.