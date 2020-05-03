20 minutes ago

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, best known as Lil Win, seems to be tormented by the shocking demise of his colleague, Bernard Kwame Nyarko.

In a tribute on Facebook to eulogise the late actor, Lil Win could not fathom how Benard Nyarko could be dead all of a sudden.

Fearing for his life, he said 'we are all in a queue of death', thereby praying to God for forgiveness.

Lil Win in his post, seized the opportunity to encourage all to "be happy with those who are happy, and weep with those who weep".

Benard Kwame Nyarko, affectionately called Bishop died Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The cause of his death cannot immediately be revealed by this portal but it has been alleged that he suffered colon cancer.