3 hours ago

Winger Bernard Somuah Sarpong has officially parted ways with Asante Kotoko after securing a move to Spanish side Celta Vigo.

The 18-year-old will join Celta’s youth team, RC Celta Fortuna, on a season-long loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Somuah's transfer is a reflection of his potential and Celta Vigo's confidence in his ability to make an impact at the professional level.

RC Celta Fortuna competes in the Primera Federación Group 1, the third tier of Spanish football, providing Somuah with an opportunity to further develop his skills in a competitive environment.

Before his departure, Somuah expressed his gratitude to Asante Kotoko for their support throughout his time with the club.

“I thank everyone for the support and advice throughout my stay with Kotoko. It hurts that I am leaving, but we have to give thanks to God. I thank the technical team and my teammates as well,” he said.

Somuah has already left Ghana to join his new team in Spain, where he aims to make a mark in European football.