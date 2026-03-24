38 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster Bernard Somuah delivered a dramatic late moment to earn Celta Vigo B a valuable point in their clash against Arenteiro in the Primera Federación.

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‎The 20-year-old forward struck on the brink of full time, calmly slotting home an equaliser to deny the hosts victory and ensure his side left with a share of the spoils.

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‎Somuah’s latest goal continues an impressive run of form, taking his tally to six for the season in Spain’s third tier. His growing influence has been key for Celta Vigo B, particularly in crucial moments where composure under pressure is required.

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‎The late strike not only highlighted his attacking instincts but also underlined his importance to the team as they push through a competitive campaign.

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‎With performances like this, the young Ghanaian is steadily building a reputation as one of the emerging talents to watch, as he continues his development in Spanish football.